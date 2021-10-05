It’s only Monday, but Mark Zuckerberg is having the worst week of his life.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has been preparing for this week for months. Even yet, things got off to a lot worse start than he could have anticipated.

Prior to this week’s congressional hearings on the company, Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal company documents that appear to show the world’s largest social media platform prioritized profits over the public goodâ€”at the expense of everything from democratic stability and civil discourse to teenagers’ mental health.

The records were shared with The Wall Street Journal, which published a series of pieces about them last month. Haugen was hired in 2019 to handle misinformation floating on Facebook. Haugen spoke on 60 Minutes on Sunday night, stating that the corporation is lying about its success in combating hate, violence, and misinformation on the site.

“What I observed at Facebook time and time again was conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, and Facebook opted to optimize for its own interests, like earning more money,” she stated on the podcast.

She alleged, among other things, that Facebook disbanded its civic integrity team after the 2020 presidential election and that it is “significantly worse” at preventing misinformation than other digital media businesses like Google and Pinterest.

“We believe that we may action as little as three to five percent of hate and roughly six tenths of one percent of violence and incitement on Facebook, despite being the best in the world at it,” according to an internal Facebook study she discovered. Another study indicated that Instagram is harmful to the mental health of adolescent girls, she said.

Despite significant criticism, Zuckerberg posted images of himself fencing and sailing on his Facebook profile on Sunday.

Then, on Monday, the platform’s over 2 billion users were forced to stop posting due to major disruptions. Not just Facebook, but also Instagram and WhatsApp, two of the company’s services, were hit by the outages.

NetBlocks, an internet watchdog, estimates that the corporation will lose more than $160 million in only one hour if the platforms are taken down. Facebook’s stock dropped over 5% on Monday. In the hours following the interruption, Zuckerberg’s personal worth is said to have dropped by $6 billion.

