‘It’s not too late to save the world,’ say Liverpool City Region youngsters.

In a dramatic video produced across the Liverpool City Region today, more than 100 children and young people conveyed a clear warning to international leaders about the climate issue.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram asked parents and leaders to view and share the powerful ‘100 Voices’ montage, which exposes the youth’s climate emergency worries and optimism.

The movie was shot as world leaders prepare to convene in Glasgow for the COP26 climate meeting, which many are portraying as the planet’s last chance to escape climate catastrophe.

Budget support is unavailable for two Merseyside towns.

The montage depicts 112 children and young people aged 5 to 18 from Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral, in a period when Greta Thunberg is driving the global environmental agenda.

They were asked how they felt about environmental degradation and climate change.

The outcome, commissioned by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, is a striking portrait of how young people truly feel about the climate problem; their fears, knowledge, and hopes, as well as their messages to world leaders ahead of COP26.

The video, according to Mayor Rotheram, is thought-provoking and sends a compelling message to everyone to act now to save the earth.

Children and young people are at the heart of the Liverpool City Region Mayor’s climate thinking, with teenagers actively contributing to the city region Climate Partnership.

“Climate change is the defining issue of our time,” Mayor Rotheram remarked. Its repercussions are being felt right now, posing an existential threat to us all. It is no longer a threat coming down the road.

“Young people from all across the world have pushed climate change to the top of the political agenda through their collaborative actions.” And these initiatives have compelled world leaders to take it seriously – but this must be immediately followed by coordinated action.

“In the Liverpool City Region, we’ve shown real leadership and are making significant progress toward decarbonisation and net zero well ahead of national commitments,” he continued.

“This striking movie from local schoolchildren sends a clear message to the world’s leaders at COP26: planet B does not exist.” They have high expectations.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”