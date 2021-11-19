‘It’s not the proper thing to do do,’ Arsene Wenger raged in the dressing room following Liverpool’s humiliation.

Few could have expected Liverpool’s 5-1 victory against Arsenal in their match on February 8, 2014.

Arsene Wenger’s team was top of the Premier League standings entering into this match at Anfield, but they were dealt a harsh reality check over their title chances as Liverpool ran riot.

Even Brendan Rodgers couldn’t have wished for a more stunning start to the season for the Reds than four goals in the first 20 minutes.

The Gunners were stunned by a Martin Skrtel brace and lone efforts from Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling, who were desperate for the half-time whistle to ring.

After the break, Sturridge scored his second goal of the afternoon to make it 5-0 for the visitors, but Arsenal did get a consolation goal.

Mikel Arteta struck a penalty 21 minutes from time to restore a semblance of pride for Steven Gerrard.

The Spaniard now has a considerably more difficult assignment at Anfield than scoring from 12 yards, as he attempts to become the first Arsenal manager to win at the Reds’ home ground since 2012.

It’s unlikely that things will go as badly as Arteta’s previous visit to Anfield, which he characterized as a “car accident” of a day.

And he added that Wenger was angrier than he’d ever seen him at half-time, after being filmed falling over at Liverpool Lime Street station after the beating.

“The next game is clearly huge because it’s now all about how you react and how it affects you. It’s like that every time you suffer a major setback “After the 5-1 humiliation, he stated.

“We only have three days to make the place presentable, and we must be realistic. We were 4-0 down after 18 minutes, and it seemed like a car crash.

“However, blaming one other for mistakes, as is common after these games, is not the correct thing to do.” We must assist one another, and we have three days to do so.

“At halftime, the manager was visibly unhappy, which is understandable given that the performance was not good enough for this football team. Is he the most enraged I’ve ever seen him? Yes.” “It,” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said later. The summary comes to a conclusion.”