‘It’s not simple,’ says Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

In the midst of ongoing speculation linking him to Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he will play for a “major club” next season.

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Mbappe will be a free agent next summer, and clubs outside of France will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him in January.

PSG has offered the World Cup winner two distinct options for extending his time at the Parc des Princes, but he has yet to sign anything.

According to a recent source from Spain, Liverpool is preparing a large contract offer around €30 million per year in order to beat Real Madrid to the forward’s signature.

According to Defensa Central, the Reds are preparing to push Real out of the competition to sign Mbappe this summer.

Real attempted to buy Mbappe last summer but failed with a second proposal worth €200 million (£171.7 million) on transfer deadline day, while PSG reportedly turned down a third offer.

However, when asked about his future on Sunday, the forward stated that no matter what happens, he will play for a major club next season.

“It isn’t easy.” “No matter what happens, I’m going to play for a great club,” he said in an Amazon Prime Video Sport France interview.

“Before people were asking me if I wasn’t too disappointed… sure, a little at the beginning, when you wanted to leave, but I wasn’t in the third division,” he said before continuing on his unsuccessful Real bid.

Mbappe said in May 2020 that Jurgen Klopp has turned his side into a “ruthless machine” while speaking about the Reds.

“Liverpool have been a Premier League machine this season,” he remarked. They’ve made victory appear simple, but it’s never that simple.

“Having a great management and a lot of hard work in training would allow them to be as brutal as they have been.” The kind of performances they’ve been putting on don’t simply happen.”