‘It’s not right.’ – Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand squabble over Harry Kane’s absence.

Harry Kane has been singled out by Jamie Carragher after the attacker allegedly failed to show up for Tottenham Hotspur training this morning.

Coronavirus testing was set for today before the Spurs and England captain began pre-season training on Tuesday.

Kane, on the other hand, is said to have failed to arrive to Spurs’ Enfield-based training center as planned following a recent vacation in the Bahamas.

Spurs have given no reason for the 28-year-absence old’s after he was given a three-week sabbatical following England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, took to Twitter in the aftermath of the announcement to support the striker.

“And I’m not saying @HKane and his strategies for leaving are incorrect (if we believe what’s being said),” he wrote. Harry is a trophy hunter who isn’t growing any younger.”

Carragher, on the other hand, reacted angrily to Ferdinand’s statement, suggesting that Kane’s actions put his connection with Spurs fans in jeopardy.

“I disagree, it is wrong not to show up for training,” he remarked. We’re all aware that he wants to leave, and we understand why.

“However, Harry should not jeopardize his reputation or relationship with his adoring fans only to win the job. HIS club will always be Tottenham Hotspur. #Kane.”

Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, but Spurs have so far resisted the temptation to sell their top player.

However, according to some reports, Kane believes he and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy have a gentleman’s agreement that he may leave the club this summer.

When confronted with the claim on social media, Carragher shrugged it off, questioning why Kane signed a six-year contract with the club in 2018 if it was the true.

“So why sign a six-year contract?” he wrote. “Agreement of gentlemen.”

Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot last season after scoring 23 goals in the top level, and he now has 221 goals for Tottenham.