It’s not Lidl, Asda, Morrisons, or Tesco that are the cheapest supermarkets in the UK.

The UK’s cheapest supermarket has been revealed.

Which? looked at the cost of a basket of 22 products, including food and household basics, for its ‘lowest supermarket pricing comparison.’

Aldi was the cheapest for the ninth time, at a price of £24.03. Sainsbury’s charged 16 percent more and Tesco charged 18 percent more for the same shopping.

Waitrose was the most costly supermarket, charging more than £9 more for a similar basket of food than Aldi, saving buyers about a tenner on their weekly shop.

Lidl was the second cheapest supermarket, costing just 37p more than Aldi.

Aldi’s victory comes after it was awarded the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket in The Grocer 33.

According to data conducted by an impartial consumer group, Aldi is 38 percent less expensive than the most expensive store for an equivalent basket of items.

“We’re committed to offering our consumers with the greatest pricing possible, and we’re tremendously proud that we’ve taken the top spot,” Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s managing director of buying, said.

“Our tenth win as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket came in September, and we’re committed to making life a bit easier for our consumers.”

Aldi also won the Great Taste Trophies 2021, with a total of 58 awards, including awards for a number of home-grown items.

Specially Selected Scotch Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steak, Specially Selected Pork Loin Steaks, British Blue Eggs, Specially Selected Ultimate Sausage Rolls, Specially Selected Vintage Cheddar, Aldi Plant Menu Meatless Sausages, and its Specially Selected Caramelised Red Onion Chutney, which received the top accolade of three prestigious stars, were among the winning products from Aldi’s British suppliers.