‘It’s not great to witness,’ Ben Godfrey says of Fabian Delph’s Everton job.

Ben Godfrey feels that Fabian Delph ‘doesn’t get the respect he deserves’ and is an important member of the Everton side.

When the Blues visit Brentford on Sunday afternoon, Delph is poised to start for the third consecutive league game.

Due to injuries, the 32-year-old has only made 34 appearances for the club since joining in 2019 from Manchester City, and he was expected to be sold this summer.

Delph, on the other hand, told new manager Rafa Benitez that he wanted to stay and battle for his spot in the final year of his three-year deal.

Benitez praised the midfielder’s attitude in training and early performances, although he missed seven league games due to a damaged shoulder.

Delph made his comeback against Wolves as a half-time substitute for Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and has since started against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Godfrey claims it’s been’really difficult’ to watch the former England international strive for the squad’s respect.

Some consider Delph’s leadership style to be aggressive, but Godfrey claims that when his teammate speaks, the teammates listen.

Godfrey added, “Absolutely, he doesn’t receive the credit he deserves, either.”

“He has a huge voice, a big personality, is a nice man, and an incredible athlete. He also has strong opinions that the lads respect. It’s critical to have people with those kinds of characteristics on your team.

“He’s a good, good leader who doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Godfrey went on to say: “It’s difficult to see someone who works so hard every day not get the regular game time and training sessions he desires.

“And once he’s back in shape, he keeps working hard in the gym, doing whatever he can to be in shape for weekend selection to help the lads and the club.

“It’s difficult to witness a young man struggling to get moving or suffering from injuries. It’s not pleasant to witness. All he wants to do is play football for Everton and do so well.

“He’s returned for a couple of games and has performed admirably and been a pleasure to play with.”

Everton will play Brentford on Sunday in an attempt to end a six-game losing streak.