‘It’s not easy,’ confesses Louis Saha of his late Everton transfer.

The final day of any transfer window can be a dramatic one for fans as they wait for the latest news on potential moves, and it can also be a dramatic day for the players involved.

When Louis Saha chose to leave Everton in January 2012, his transfer was postponed until the day before the deadline, and it became much more problematic when Steven Pienaar returned to the Blues.

Saha joined Everton from Manchester United in 2008, scoring in the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea in his first season before scoring 13 league goals the following season.

The French striker’s impact had dwindled dramatically under David Moyes by the time Harry Redknapp came knocking, albeit he still had other areas of his life to consider.

“It was a wise decision. With Everton, I had a moment where things went wrong. Some people’s views toward me weren’t right, so I decided it was time for a change,” Saha told the BBC.

“My family was still in Manchester, and it was terrible to leave them behind. At the time, I addressed it with my partner.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity, but it’s difficult since you don’t get to see the people you care about.”

“You have to do what you have to do because your career is so brief, but it’s mostly about respect and balance. It’s all about ensuring that everyone can find happiness.”

Players must determine whether or not to relocate themselves and maybe their families with only a few hours’ notice in all transfers.

Saha recounted his experiences and the difficulties that accompany with every deadline day move while discussing why clubs tend to wait until time is running out to get deals done.

“I had to rush down to London for my physical at the last minute. My knees have always been a problem for me throughout my career, but everything worked out fine,” he revealed.

"Clubs or advisors have a tendency to wait until the last minute of the transfer window to."