‘It’s not conceivable,’ Jurgen Klopp tells Kostas Tsimikas before of Liverpool’s match against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp insists that having to pick between Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson at left-back is not a problem.

Scotland captain Robertson has been a near ever-present in the position for the Reds for the previous three-and-a-half seasons, but an ankle ligament injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao has given Tsimikas a long-awaited chance.

Last summer, the Greek international joined Liverpool for £11.75 million from Olympiakos, but he only made two Premier League appearances in his first season in England.

With Robertson still working on his health – he came off the bench against Burnley – Tsimikas has now matched his Premier League appearance total from last season, starting in both of Klopp’s victories so far.

Although he had to be replaced a minute before full-time by Joe Gomez after injuring his shoulder, the 25-year-cross old’s set up Diogo Jota’s header for the opening goal against the Clarets, and he’ll take some shifting on this form.

Klopp, though, was clear that he likes the dilemma of having to choose between the two, telling Stadium Astro, in response to a question put by another of his former left-backs, Jose Enrique, that “it’s not really a problem.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve had a difficulty with replacing Robbo, and I’d say it’s not really conceivable because Robbo is a world-class, amazing player.

“It’s like he’s the whole package as a defender and attacker you could ask for in that position, plus he’s a team leader and all that.”

“Kostas, like Robbo before him, required some time to get acclimated to all the many things we need left-backs to do,” he continued.

“Absolutely, in time, he got it, so Kostas is in a terrific place, he’s playing well, he set up a goal with a fantastic cross, so that’s no problem, it’s just amazing to have them both.

“When you don’t have a left-back, it’s an issue for a manager. That isn’t a problem when you have two.”

