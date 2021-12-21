It’s not Aldi or Lidl, but a supermarket is selling Christmas vegetables for 1p.

Fresh and frozen veggies are being sold for a cent at a big supermarket, undercutting even its lowest competitors by 18p.

Iceland has reduced the cost of potatoes, carrots, and sprouts to to 1p each bag, with free delivery included.

To take advantage of the deal, consumers must download the Iceland app and enter the code ‘ICE1VEG’ at checkout.

Iceland’s deal, which is only available online until midnight tomorrow, will include all fresh and frozen vegetables priced at £1 or less (Tuesday).

Customers may order any three vegetables for for 1p each online today and have them delivered tomorrow.

The deal comes after Aldi and Lidl both offered 19p vegetables.

To ensure that all fresh veggies featured in Iceland’s offer are fresh and ready for the big day, the Best Before dates will fall after Christmas Day.

“Christmas has become more crucial than ever this year, with families having missed out on precious time together the last time around,” said Richard Walker, Managing Director of Iceland.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to help our customers save money on their holiday feasts while also freeing up an additional 180,000 delivery slots between now and Christmas Eve.”

The following is a complete list of the Christmas veggies included in Iceland’s penny sale:

Carrots from Iceland, 800g, 79p

660g Icelandic Parsnips, 79p

400g Iceland Broccoli, 79p

79p for 500g Iceland British Brussels Sprouts

1 unit of Iceland Savoy Green Cabbage, 79p

200g Iceland Curly Kale, £1.00

Green Beans from Iceland, 220g, £1.00

160g Iceland Sugar Snap Peas, £1.00

Large Flat Mushrooms from Iceland, 250g, £1.00

Closed Cup Mushrooms from Iceland, 300g, £1.00

Button Mushrooms, 125g, 65p, Iceland Farmers Market

Iceland Brown Onions, 3 pack, £1.00Iceland Red Onions, 3 pack, £1.00Iceland Onions, 1kg, £1.00Iceland Chestnut Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00Iceland Brown Onions, 3 pack, £1.00Iceland Red Onions, 3 pack, £1.00Iceland Onions, 1kg, £1.00

Traditional Icelandic Mash Potato, 400g, £1.00

Iceland Baby New Potatoes With Herb Butter, 360g, £1.00Iceland Carrot Batons, 300g, 70pIceland Carrot Parsnip & Turnip Mash, 400g, £1.00Iceland Carrot Parsnip & Turnip Mash, 400g, £1.00Iceland Carrot Parsnip & Turnip Mash, 400g, £1.00Iceland Carrot Parsnip & Turnip Mash, 400g,

Iceland Stew Pack (Onion, Swede, Parsnip, & Carrot), 900g, £1.00Iceland Cut Soup Vegetables, 320g, £1.00Iceland Garlic, 4 pack, £1.00Iceland Garden Peas, 800g, £1.00Iceland Button Sprouts, 900g, £1.00Iceland Country Mix (Carrots, Peas, Cauliflower, Green Beans), 900g, £1.00

Iceland Cauliflower Florets, 800g, £1.00Iceland Baby Carrots, 900g, £1.00

£1.00 for 900g Iceland Very Fine Whole Green Beans

800g Iceland Floret Mix, £1.00

600g Iceland Petit Pois Peas