‘It’s Keeping People Alive,’ Asa Hutchinson and Bill de Blasio argue over vaccine mandates.

During an appearance on CNN Sunday morning, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, disputed the advantages of COVID-19 immunization regulations.

The debate erupted just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new vaccine requirement for practically all city employees. The regulation, which affects tens of thousands of unvaccinated workers and about 184,000 employers, come into force on December 27. Vaccinations are also required for public sector employees in New York City, as well as for those who want to eat out, attend events, or participate in recreational activities.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson has spoken out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, though he has urged Arkansas people to get vaccinated against the virus.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, anchor Jake Tapper acknowledged the two political leaders’ differing perspectives on the matter before turning to Hutchinson.

“New York City has broad standards for workers and businesses, which may appear overly broad to some, but 71 percent of New York City residents are fully vaccinated,” Tapper added.

“Arkansas has no vaccination requirements, and only half of its citizens are properly vaccinated. Doesn’t this prove that vaccine requirements work, Governor Hutchinson?” Tapper was the one who inquired.

Hutchinson stated that he does not believe this is the case. “Never in our country’s history has the government ordered the private sector to require vaccines,” he said. “Incorporating this into a company’s operations accomplishes a number of goals. One, it hardens resistance, as we’ve seen in Arkansas, but I believe this is true throughout the country “Hutchinson elaborated. “Second, it has been declared unconstitutional by the courts. The president’s mandate, and similar requirements in general, constitute unconstitutional overreach, and the courts are taking this into account.” Hutchinson also expressed concern about the potential impact of vaccination mandates on the workforce.

“However, if you have a million employees and 90 percent of them are vaccinated, you still have 10% of them, or 100,000 people. And when businesses are having trouble finding workers, our service providers are trying to support their families; you don’t need to add 100,000 people to the unemployment list “added the governor.

De Blasio responded by bringing up the recently discovered Omicron variation of COVID-19, which scientists believe is related to COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.