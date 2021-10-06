It’s in my DNA to want guys to think me attractive – Jane Fonda.

“It’s just part of my DNA,” Jane Fonda stated of her desire for men to find her beautiful.

Despite being a feminist, the 83-year-old actress and activist says she is more concerned with her appearance when she is seeing a guy than than a woman.

“I’m going to tell you the absolute truth,” Fonda told Grazia magazine. I was thinking the other day about how, if I’m going to a Zoom meeting and I know there’ll be a man in the room – even if I’m going to the doctor and it’ll be a guy – I give a bit more care to how I appear than I do if it’s a woman.

“I became an adult in the 1950s, and wanting guys to find me attractive is just part of my DNA. That’s how I’ll probably feel on my deathbed.”

“I do it because I need to feel that they think I’m attractive,” said Fonda, a two-time Academy Award winner. I don’t mean sexy; I simply mean that I should look nice for my age.

“Guys tell me that other people say, ‘Oh my God, you know Jane Fonda!’ whether they’re doctors or hairdressers or whatever. ‘How does she appear?!’ “She looks good for her age,” I want them to say.”

Klute, Coming Home, and On Golden Pond are among Fonda’s best-known films.

She was a key player in the counterculture movement of the 1960s and a vocal opponent of the Vietnam War.

Fonda has recently devoted her efforts to boosting climate change awareness.