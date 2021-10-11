‘It’s his season,’ Liverpool fans exclaim after Curtis Jones’ injury comeback.

On his comeback to the England Under-21 team on Monday night, Curtis Jones made an immediate impact.

The Liverpool midfielder last represented the Three Lions in March, when he was sent off against Croatia in the European Under-21 Championships.

Jones has not played for the squad since, due to a ban, match cancellations, and injury niggles, however he was back on the bench for Lee Carsley’s side against Andorra.

Jones came on as a replacement after former Liverpool tyro Rhian Brewster was sent off, and within five minutes he was on his way to scoring a goal with a typical surging move from deep.

The 20-year-old then delivered a pinpoint pass to Emile Smith Rowe, who gave England the lead.

Given that Jones’ fitness had been questioned before of Liverpool’s match against Watford this weekend, Reds fans were overjoyed to see the academy graduate in such terrific shape.

Jones scored in the Reds’ 3-3 draw at Brentford and then concluded a superb performance away at Porto with two assists in a 5-1 victory.

Mohamed Salah’s goal against Manchester City was also assisted by the England junior international, albeit the Egyptian had a lot of work to do before sliding past Ederson in the 2-2 draw.

With Thiago Alcantara’s fitness and James Milner’s ability to cover at right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold this weekend, boss Jurgen Klopp will be pleased to see Jones appear to have shaken off any injury concerns ahead of the Hornets’ encounter with Claudio Ranieri’s side.