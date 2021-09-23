‘It’s heartbreaking, but it’s unavoidable.’ – Everton supporters react to James Rodriguez’s transfer to Al Rayyan in Qatar.

Following the news of James Rodriguez’s leaving, Everton fans have expressed their disappointment.

After joining the Blues in September 2020, the Colombian playmaker joined Qatari side Al Rayyan for an unknown amount on Wednesday.

When he reunited with his old coach Carlo Ancelotti last summer, there was excitement surrounding his signing. There is speculation that the former Real Madrid talisman’s signing will herald a new era for the club.

Rodriguez was limited to 23 league games due to continuous injury problems, leaving Everton fans wondering what could have been, having never seen him play in front of a crowd at Goodison Park.

Everton have confirmed James Rodriguez’s transfer to Al Rayyan and have released the transfer information.

Rodriguez was linked with a transfer away during the summer after Ancelotti’s decision to swap Finch Farm for a return to Madrid in June left him available.

AC Milan and Istanbul Basaksehir were suggested as possible destinations, while he was also offered to his former club Porto as part of a deal that would have sent Luis Diaz to Everton.

Despite not playing under new manager Rafa Benitez, Everton were unable to reach an agreement with another team until Al Rayyan came up with a solution.

Rodriguez’s sale makes financial sense, with his large salary now off the books, but Blues fans will question if he could have accomplished more during his year with the club.

His spectacular assist for Richarlison’s goal against Liverpool was perhaps the pinnacle of his time with the Blues, as the squad won 2-0 in the derby for the first time since 1999.

After a strong start to life in England, in which he scored three goals and added three assists in his first five league games, his effect faded quickly.

Rodriguez was unquestionably a tremendous talent when he was at his best, but his failure to obtain a move to a top European club encapsulates up how his once-promising stint at Everton finally fizzled out.