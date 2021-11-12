“It’s fantastic!” exclaims the speaker. – Paddy McGuinness, a TV star, reveals the best reasons to visit Manchester.

Paddy McGuinness is used to being behind the wheel of a fast automobile as a host on Top Gear, but a train travel allows him to unwind.

“I prefer being on the train, drinking coffee, staring out the window,” the Farnworth-born actor and comedian explains.

Paddy has a warm love for Manchester, having grown up in the Northwest. “My oldest memory is going on the train or bus – it was around 11 p.m. at the time, and it was a tremendous adventure,” he says. “I’d go to a store called Afflecks Palace, which sold the latest hip-hop music that I was into at the moment.” Fantastic.” “Madchester” was placing itself on the map during the time Paddy was hitting Afflecks Palace, with bands like the Stone Roses, Inspiral Carpets, and Happy Mondays. Today, the Northern Quarter’s indoor market is still the place to go for rare vinyl and vintage finds at its individual businesses.

Manchester and Liverpool share more than just a history of great music; they also have a similar warm and welcoming atmosphere. Paddy adds, “A typical Mancunian will make you feel welcome.” “I think the feeling of warmth and community is what makes me most proud; it’s fantastic.” Despite his celebrity (he can’t walk down the street without being greeted with “No likey, no lighty”), Paddy hasn’t lost the simple pleasures of life. He explains, “I can’t give up a classic Sunday roast at the weekend; it’s my favorite!” “The food in this area is fantastic: pies, chippies, takeout… I enjoy going to the movies, buying a large dirty dog, pick ‘n’ mix, and ice cream, and then eating something immediately afterwards at a Hard Rock Cafe or TGI Fridays.” Fortunately, Manchester has no shortage of eateries serving delectable Sunday roasts. Hawksmoor on Deansgate, for example, is welcome back customers with a mouth-watering Sunday meal that would put a smile on anyone’s face.

QUICK AND REGULAR

If you’re traveling from Merseyside to Manchester, Paddy recommends using the train. “The best thing about the train is how frequently and quickly it runs. “Summary concludes,” it says.