‘It’s Embarrassing,’ AOC said of leadership’s failure to discipline Lauren Boebert.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is chastising her party’s leadership for failing to reprimand her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert for her Islamophobic remarks.

According to CNN White House correspondent Manu Raju, Ocasio-Cortez is frustrated that Boebert’s committee assignments have not been revoked as a result of the scandal.

“It’s humiliating that there’s any hesitancy on this.” How might various types of intolerance or provocation have different consequences?” According to the New York Democrat, “Everyone should be treated the same way.” You will be stripped if you incite against a member. The story comes to a close. She will not even apologise.” “It’s a really easy issue,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, “does the House accept violent Islamophobia or not?” The question is simple: does the House endorse or reject violent Islamophobia? Every time @IlhanMN or anyone else is forced to defend themselves against threats in their workplace alone because the institutions they serve will not protect them, we should be ashamed. It’s completely messed up.

December 3, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

Boebert has been chastised for making anti-Muslim remarks regarding Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat. While describing an encounter between the two politicians in an elevator, Boebert referred to Omar as a member of the “Jihad Squad” and claimed she could have been a terrorist.

The debate was sparked by a phone discussion between Omar and Boebert, which Omar called “unproductive” and said Boebert simply reinforced her views. “To everyone in the Muslim community I upset with my comment about Rep. Omar,” Boebert apologized on Twitter. On Thursday, almost three dozen House Democrats demanded that Boebert be removed from her committee assignments and that she “stand up against obvious, ugly Islamophobia.” However, no vote has been conducted, as was the case with Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was elected to Congress in 2020 after making provocative remarks on social media regarding QAnon and violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

House Democrats also censured and removed Arizona Republican Paul Gosar from committees after he published an animated video on social media depicting him assassinating Ocasio-Cortez and criticizing Vice President Joe Biden.

In a joint statement, Pelosi and other Democratic leaders urged the GOP to “address this priority with. This is a condensed version of the information.