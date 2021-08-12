It’s difficult for me to fathom a life without dance.

It reminded me of growing up after watching Dirty Dancing with Patrick Swayze, a film I still enjoy.

When I was in primary school in West Kirby, I discovered dancing for the first time.

I was seven years old, and I was singing Tiddly Winky Woo with four backing dancers.

The waltz was then taught to us at Hoylake Parade School for our very first Christmas Dance with girls. It was humiliating because so many of the lads had two left feet, despite the fact that I wasn’t one of them.

The females sat on one side of the room and the boys on the other the night of the dance. Needless to say, I was the one who broke the ice.

Mum used to go dancing in West Kirby every Friday night — modern sequence was the order of the night.

Modern sequences combine steps from conventional ballroom dance, such as the quickstep, tango, foxtrot, and, of course, the waltz, into a mixed sequence.

I’d go for a few weeks with my mother.

Unfortunately, there was a scarcity of men, and many widows relied on each other for companionship.

Jean, my aunt, was the pianist. My other Aunty, Mac, and I would always end the night with the last dance, the Waltz Marie.

According to my memory, the night cost between two and six dollars and included a cup of tea and a croissant.

All of this was getting me ready for the YMCA in Hoylake and Merseybeat, where I’d be jiving and twisting all night.

And don’t forget about the Cavern Stomp.

The highlight of our week at the YM was Saturday night.

We’d start with frothy coffee from the Lantern Coffee shop across the street, then hit the dance floor, where I’d jive with the Biddle twins.

The Twist was then introduced to us. I recall entering a tournament and placing third.

What is the value of my prize? Six cans of soda.

Wednesday was the day to visit the Mathew Street Cavern.

You’d walk past Paddy, the famed doorman, and down the narrow stone stairs — forget about health and safety!

Then there was a hurried bowl of soup that you had to gulp down quickly before the sweat from the low ceilings got into it.

It was scorching down there!

