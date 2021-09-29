It’s decision day for ideas that have frightened neighbors.

A decision on proposals for a new sports bar in north Liverpool will be made today, according to several neighbors who claim they are “full with dread.”

The plans for a new venue by L9 Lounge Limited on Moss Lane have prompted intense opposition from several local homeowners concerned about the impact it would have on their neighborhood.

The restaurant, which is described as a bistro, cafe, and sports bar, will be able to open from midday to 11.30pm most days if the city council’s licensing committee approves the application today.

Local residents, however, have voiced their displeasure with the proposals.

One of the plan’s 12 opponents expressed concern that adding another bar to the region will promote anti-social behavior in a “quiet residential area.”

“I strongly believe that another bar on Moss Lane, less than 100m from the present one, would tip this over the line into severe disturbance, adding more noise and more mess, especially considering the proposed opening times are far later than [redacted name]is generally open until,” they wrote.

“We moved to Orrell Park because it is a calm residential neighborhood with decent local amenities — this feels like it could be a negative alteration in the neighborhood’s character.”

Others expressed concern over the conversion of a shop into a bar, claiming that it would certainly result in an increase in trash and loud noise.

Neighbors expressed their dissatisfaction with the suggestions in one response, stating that they were “filled with dread.”

Several locals expressed concern over the changing nature of the neighborhood, fearing that an influx of bars would disrupt long-term inhabitants.

“We moved to Orrell Park over 17 years ago with the intention of it being a great place to raise children,” one wrote.

“Why would an application like this be accepted when these properties are bordered by houses with the majority of owners/renters being families and elderly people? As a result, we’d like to file an objection to this application.”

When the applicants meet before the licensing and gambling sub-committee today, they will have the opportunity to address these issues.