It’s crunch time in Liverpool, as two establishments risk lose their licenses this week.

At this week’s crunch meetings, two Liverpool establishments might lose their licenses due to Covid violations and child protection concerns.

Volume Lounge and Go Local are scheduled to appear before councillors on Tuesday and Friday, respectively, and might face a variety of penalties, including the loss of their licenses.

The licensing and gaming sub-committee has summoned Volume Lounge on Seel Street for alleged violations of Covid laws, including being open during lockdown.

The breaches are reported to have occurred between December 3rd, 2020, and May 26th, 2021, and include shisha smoking, people drinking without being seated at tables, and the bar remaining open during lockdown.

Merseyside Police has asked for a review of the council’s license, and officials from the force will testify in front of councillors on Tuesday.

A number of other licensed establishments in Liverpool have been subjected to similar investigations, with one restaurant on Duke Street losing its license as a result.

Go Local, a Whitechapel business, will appear before councillors to discuss claims that it sold loose cigarettes to a 16-year-old and other safety issues.

In addition to police complaints, the council’s public protection unit and weights and measures team have raised concerns about the shop’s operation.

“The Public Protection Unit has concerns regarding the rules and procedures in use at this premises in relation to the sale of age restricted products,” said Dan Blowe, a member of the weights and measures team, in a statement filed to the committee.

“A council officer witnessed the sale of two loose cigarettes to a 16-year-old girl in July of 2020.

“Not only is it unlawful to sell loose cigarettes to someone under the age of 18, but it is also criminal to sell them to someone under the age of 18. The PLH/DPS was contacted and given stern advise, as well as the potential consequences if adequate measures to prevent underage sales were not implemented.”

The safety team stated in its submission that there were broader concerns about anti-social behavior in the Whitechapel region linked to underage drinking.

At 10 a.m., councillors will convene.