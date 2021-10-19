‘It’s both exciting and comforting,’ one woman says of her strange new hobby.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the last year and a half, it’s that you never know what’s around the corner, so seizing opportunities, pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones, and living in the moment are essential.

To join in the fun, we’re promoting those who have pushed themselves to attempt new activities, such as Jenny Holden, who has jumped into wild swimming head first.

The 47-year-old Lichfield, Staffordshire, mother of ten-year-old twins admits that she was looking for a new challenge that would add some excitement to her life.

‘Now that my kids are a little older and less reliant on me, I’ve found myself with a little more time on my hands, and I wanted to do something fun with it,’ Jenny, who operates her own public relations firm Chorus Communications, explains.

‘With so much time spent at home, being sedentary, and growing bored with my typical pursuits, especially after lockdowns, I was in desperate need of a new interest, one that would truly excite me.’

Jenny decided to attempt wild swimming at a quarry near her home after a friend advised it, but with some trepidation.

‘I’m a strong swimmer, but the concept of swimming in that kind of setting was utterly foreign to me.’ Isn’t it also going to be cold? But I was intrigued enough to give it a try, and I did so with one of my sons in August.

‘My initial reaction when I jumped into the water was, gosh, it’s freezing! However, after you’ve gotten used to the water temperature, it’s amazing. That first swim was particularly remarkable; I felt rejuvenated and invigorated when I emerged from the water, and I knew I’d converted.’ Jenny got three pals to start a crazy swim gang with her and since August they have met regularly for a dip.

‘I don’t wear a wetsuit because it’s very difficult to get in and out of one; instead, I wear a bikini, and I look forward to my swim every week.’

