‘It’s been quite difficult,’ James Rodriguez says of Everton’s recent limbo ahead of the Qatar unveiling.

At his presentation as an Al-Rayyan player, James Rodriguez described his recent stint with Everton as “extremely difficult.”

After being photographed at the airport earlier in the week, the 30-year-old joined the Qatari side on Wednesday, bringing an end to his year-long spell with the Blues.

Rodriguez’s time with Everton started well, with the club winning their first four league games and Rodriguez scoring six goals and providing six assists in his first five outings.

However, he left the Blues having never played under new manager Rafa Benitez, and he has admitted that not being able to play was difficult for him.

Rodriguez reportedly claimed in his first interview as an Al-Rayyan player, “It has been really difficult for me, and this is nice.”

“I hope I can perform well; it’s been a long time since I’ve had the opportunity to play a lot, and here I’m going to do it with the support of everyone, including the coach, and I’m hoping to do well.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a few days, and I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has always been here.

““I’m glad to be here; it’s the start of a new chapter for me.”

Rodriguez signed for the club because he wanted to work with previous manager Carlo Ancelotti again, but his long-term future was always in doubt once the Italian coach decided to return to Real Madrid.

When it appeared that a move away was doubtful earlier this month, Benitez openly urged Rodriguez to improve his fitness, with Colombian boss Reinaldo Rueda emphasizing the same point.

Before joining Al-Rayyan, the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich talisman had been connected with a number of clubs, including being offered to his former club Porto as part of a deal for Luis Diaz.

Given the quality that the Colombian playmaker displayed at his peak, his time with Everton may be remembered fondly by fans, especially after he played a key role in the Blues’ derby victory at Anfield in February.

Rodriguez’s exit, though, will be felt because he has never played in front of a Goodison crowd. “The summary has come to an end.”