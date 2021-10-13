It’s been confirmed that the ‘Best’ Gogglebox family exists, and it’s rather surprising.

Since 2013, fans have been captivated by Channel 4’s Gogglebox, which features families discussing the newest television shows and films.

Many of the cast members of Gogglebox have gone on to be major stars, with Scarlett Moffatt being a household name.

It’s no wonder, then, that searches for Gogglebox apps have reached a two-year high. Demand for auditions has increased by 525 percent since 2019, demonstrating that the show’s appeal isn’t waning.

By analyzing Twitter data, Casumo has also discovered which Gogglebox family viewers enjoy watching the most.

And the outcomes could surprise you.

According to the study, Leeds sisters Ellie and Izzi are the most enjoyable family to watch on Gogglebox, with a score of 9.7 out of 10.

The effervescent couple has been on the show for six years, making them one of the longest-running families.

With a total score of 9.6, Wiltshire-based couple Giles and Mary are the second most enjoyable Gogglebox family to watch after keeping us interested with their incessant arguing.

Since their initial appearance on the show in 2015, the couple has amassed a legion of followers. They have been married for three decades and have amassed a fanbase of fans.

Sophie and Pete, without a doubt the show’s funniest family, have become a Gogglebox mainstay, keeping the audience laughing and flaunting their huge mug collection.

Pete, an insurance salesman, and his florist sister Sophie joined the show in 2018, but have rapidly established themselves as some of the show’s biggest stars.

They received a 9.1 rating.

Jenny and Lee, as well as the Siddiqui family, came in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Buzzstream, a social listening tool, was used to analyze Twitter data. The percentage of positive reactions was transformed into a ten-point scale.