‘It’s been a difficult couple of months,’ says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in response to Harry Kane’s criticism.

Following his hat-trick for England, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson heaped admiration on striker Harry Kane.

In the most recent world Cup qualifier, the Three Lions defeated Albania 5-0, with Kane scoring three goals at Wembley Stadium.

Henderson also scored, putting Gareth Southgate’s side ahead 3-0, while Manchester United’s Harry Maguire also scored.

With his hat-trick, Kane became England’s all-time leading goalscorer in competitive matches, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s previous mark of 37.

Despite Kane’s prolific scoring for his country, his club Tottenham Hotspur has had a different experience.

The 28-year-old striker has only scored once in the Premier League this season, and Henderson has spoken out about his “difficult couple of months.”

In his post-match press conference, Henderson observed, “You can see how good he is as a player.”

“His goal record over the years speaks for itself.

“His finishing is amazing in training, and if you give him half a chance, you can bet he’ll take it.” Today was one of those days.

“He’s a clinical goalkeeper who deserved his hat-trick.”

“I’m thrilled for him; he’s had a difficult few months.”

“So I’m ecstatic for him to get a hat-trick, and I’m hoping it will boost his confidence.”