‘It’s about the future,’ said Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher of Liverpool’s £3 million investment.

Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher, both Liverpool legends, have expressed their delight as their academy prepares to invest £3 million on their Melwood headquarters.

Carragher and Fowler teamed together earlier this year to use Liverpool’s former training ground as a platform to help young people gain further education and jobs in sport.

On Monday night, the Fowler-Carragher Academy had an open day for potential cohorts at Anfield, with both former Reds stars in attendance to discuss their future intentions.

Carragher and Fowler spoke about the joint venture’s goals for young people on Merseyside alongside principal Brian McGorry and LFC Foundation CEO Matt Parish.

On the heels of Fowler’s successful FEFA academy in Wavertree back in 2015, the academy is seeking to invest £3 million to support a range of learners progress into employment within football at all levels.

“We don’t officially get the keys until early in the New Year,” Fowler told The Washington Newsday, “but everything is going according to plan and we’re planning the right things that we need to accomplish.”

“I just want to reaffirm what we’ve previously said about Melwood’s importance and what it means for the community, even the greater Liverpool area, because everyone knows Melwood, is that our names will now be synonymous with Melwood, and I think it’s fantastic that it’s maintained within us.”

“We’re not going to congratulate each other since this isn’t about us.”

“It’s about assisting future generations, and we’ll certainly do that.”

“We’ll be visible,” Carragher continued, “but how much do you classify that as ‘hands-on’ since there will be people with more knowledge in the teaching side of things with whom we deal.”

“Of course, we’ve got a half-baked idea for the football side of it, so we can help with that input.”

“I think the really fantastic thing about Robbie’s academy getting together with mine was that Robbie’s academy was a lot bigger and better than mine.”

“He’s got one.”

