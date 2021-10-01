‘It’s a shambles,’ says the narrator. – Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are enraged at FIFA 22’s ratings, while Virgil van Dijk has threatened to launch a petition at Liverpool.

FIFA 22 was officially published today by EA Sports, with Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool handing out VIP copies to the rest of the squad.

EA Sports unveiled Liverpool’s FIFA 22 ratings earlier this month, and now the club has published a video detailing each player’s response to their grade.

At Liverpool’s AXA training complex in Kirkby, Robertson and van Dijk delivered the bad news to some of the club’s best players, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and club captain, Jordan Henderson.

So, what were the reactions of the players to their FIFA 22 player ratings?

The video, which is available on LFCTV GO, begins with Robertson and van Dijk showing their FIFA 22 ratings, with the Scottish full back making some jabs at the Dutchman’s player card.

“My sidekick Trent did something last year, so he’s been dropped,” Robertson says in the video, forcing van Dijk to bust out laughing.

“I’ve got the big man with me today, so let’s see if we can do it again this year.”

Robertson and van Dijk then continue to open their FIFA 22 VIP editions, which included a device that displayed their card stats and player rating.

“They’ve dropped you one!” exclaims the narrator. Robertson stated.

“How did they manage to get you a better passing man?” “All you can do is big diagonal passes pal, I can mix it up!” Robertson answered when asked about van Dijk.

“Do you know who should have the highest rating? Van Dijk says, “Joel Matip.”

“Even though he doesn’t know where he’s going half of the time, he just goes on an adventure!”

Starting with Salah, who has been lowered to an 89 overall rating on FIFA 22, Robertson and van Dijk proceed on to find the remainder of the squad.

“How come you’ve been demoted, Mo?” “You’ve dropped by one?” Robertson inquires.

“I’m not sure!” Salah responded, “I think I scored more goals last season than the season before.”

“Do you know what else, Mo? Robertson jokes, “I’m stronger than you.”

“Milly! Milly! I’d appreciate it if you could explain this to me. Robbo is more powerful than I am!” Salah yelled from the other side of the treatment room.

Van Dijk then presents Sadio Mane’s rating to the audience. “The summary has come to an end.”