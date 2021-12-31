‘It’s a ridiculous thing to say,’ Glen Johnson says of his prediction for Liverpool and Chelsea.

Glen Johnson feels that if Liverpool and Chelsea are to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, they must spend the remainder of the season undefeated.

City are eight points clear of Chelsea and nine points ahead of Liverpool, and are hoping to make it two titles in a row.

Liverpool has a game in hand over City, but they have a difficult test ahead of them on Sunday when they go to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

If either of his former clubs are to win the Premier League this season, neither can afford to lose again, according to the former right-back.

“It’s going to take some doing to give a side like City eight or nine points,” Johnson told BoyleSports football.

“We’ve seen crazier things, to be sure, but City doesn’t seem to be slowing down, does it?”

Despite the injuries and sicknesses that other teams are experiencing, City has players who can step in and still be a world-class team.

“Their roster is excellent; they’re the team that can handle knockbacks the best.” It’s just so difficult to put a stop to it.

“Stranger things have happened, but if they are to be caught, they will have to go undefeated for the remainder of the season.”

“It seems like a strange thing to say because it’s so early in the season, but I think it is,” Johnson said when asked if Sunday’s encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool was effectively a championship race eliminator.

“I don’t think City will lose four or five games before the end of the season.” So, certainly, I believe that one of these teams will have to triumph.”