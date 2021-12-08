‘It’s a mad one,’ Peter Crouch says to Fernando Torres about Divock Origi’s predicament at Liverpool.

As his heroics off the bench on Saturday, Divock Origi has become a talking point after Liverpool came away with all three points against Wolverhampton.

The Liverpool striker rose to the occasion once more, scoring in the 94th minute and then scoring again in the 2-1 triumph over AC Milan last night.

In the BT Sport studio before the Champions League match, ex-Liverpool striker Peter Crouch compared the Belgian’s circumstances to his own.

Fernando Torres was at Anfield when Crouch was there, and he was also the best striker in the world at the time.

“It’s going to be a wild ride with Origi.” When Torres was at Liverpool, I was in a similar situation, therefore I elected to go out and get games,” Crouch remarked in the BT Sport studio.

“However, there were occasions when I thought that if I had stayed, I could have been playing Champions League football and scored in games that truly meant.”

“He wants to win league titles and Champions Leagues.” Is he going to have that opportunity if he moves to a lower-level club? Listen, it needs a difficult mentality.

“You’ll be training on off days when the first team isn’t playing, and playing training ground games – it’s a demanding job.”

“You have to keep in mind that you’re at a great club and that you’re playing in huge games every week.”

Crouch left Merseyside in 2008 to join Portsmouth, but the striker then moved to Tottenham, where he was able to experience Champions League play once more.

“I was lucky when I went to Tottenham and we got back into the Champions League, but I don’t think I would have played in the Champions League if that hadn’t occurred,” Crouch added.

“As it occurred, Torres departed, and I was watching David Ngog play and thought to myself, ‘Hahaha, I should be back in there,'” says the player.