‘It’s a Lot of Death, and It’s the New Normal,’ says one ICU nurse on Delta Surge.

“It’s a lot of mortality, and it’s the new normal,” a North Carolina intensive care unit (ICU) nurse said on Thursday, referring to the rising death rate caused by the COVID-19 Delta variant across the state.

“Right now, we’re taking care of some of the hospital’s sickest patients. It was frightening at first. Kat Phillips, a surgical ICU nurse at UNC Medical Center, told WRAL News, “It’s just my usual, everyday job now.” “I believe we are in a state of emergency. It’s getting to the nurses. It’s affecting the hospital. It’s affecting other patients.”

According to WRAL News, almost a quarter of hospital patients in North Carolina are being treated for COVID, with 39% being treated in intensive care units.

According to the news site, Phillips added, “Just in the last few weeks of working, I’ve lost two patients who I cared for.” “There’s a lot of death around here,” says the narrator, “and I believe it’s the new normal.”

In comparison to earlier COVID waves during the pandemic, this wave of the virus had sicker and younger people, according to Philips. Many patients are put on ventilators, dialysis, and heart-lung bypass equipment, according to Philips, to help them maintain their inside bodies operating while fighting COVID.

According to WRAL News, the increase in cases is taxing health care personnel at the hospital, where the ICU staff works 12-hour shifts, with overtime if necessary. Only 40% of COVID patients who undergo therapy in the surgical ICU are able to overcome the virus, according to the ICU personnel.

According to WRAL News, Phillips stated, “It’s tiresome and disappointing at the same time because we have the vaccine that can avoid this type of disease.” “Obviously, it won’t keep you from acquiring the infection, but it will save you from reaching this desperate attempt to save your life.”

According to WRAL News, 11 COVID patients were treated in the surgical ICU on Thursday, and a total of 13 others were treated in the medical ICU and pediatric ICU.

According to, Chief of Pediatric Medical Care Benny Joyner noted, “Kids get sick with COVID.” This is a condensed version of the information.