‘It’s a Killer,’ a doctor said of Allen West’s anti-science vaccine tweets.

On CNN Monday, Dr. Peter Hotez slammed Texas governor candidate Allen West’s anti-vaccine statements, calling them “anti-science” propaganda that has killed thousands of people in the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

West’s “anti-science aggressiveness,” according to Hoetz, a molecular virology professor at Baylor College of Medicine, goes beyond misinformation. “It’s a murderer,” he declared. “In the United States, anti-science is currently the largest cause of death.” He claimed that vaccine apprehension had resulted in the deaths of people in places like Texas and Florida. According to his new research, 22,000 lives may have been saved if those two states had reached vaccination rates comparable to those in the northeast (74 percent by July).

“We wasted 22,000 lives unnecessarily because we didn’t attain high vaccine coverage, in part due to bogus rhetoric like this,” he said.

After his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, West, a former Republican congressman and chairman of the Republican Party who is unvaccinated, said on Twitter Saturday that he was hospitalized with “a low grade temperature and minor body aches.”

West promised that if elected governor, he would “vehemently destroy anyone forcing vaccine requirements in the Lone Star State” in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“I can witness to the fact that, as a result of this experience, I am even more committed to combating vaccine mandates. We should be advocating monoclonal antibody infusion therapy instead of fattening the pockets of Big Pharma, corrupt regulators, and politicians “He sent out a tweet.

West said, “Instead of jabbing Americans, not illegal immigrants, with a potentially lethal shot that injects them with spike proteins, guess what? That’s science: I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies.” Monoclonal antibody treatment was used by him and his wife. His vaccinated wife was released from the hospital on Sunday, he claimed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if a vaccinated individual contracts the virus, they may have milder symptoms.

West also claimed to have taken ivermectin, a viral therapy that has yet to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA warns that there is no evidence that it works against the virus, and that taking big doses is harmful.

Until recently, West was a lieutenant colonel in the Army. This is a condensed version of the information.