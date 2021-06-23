‘It’s a blessing to be alive,’ says the man. following a break-in at a power plant

After being discovered with tools after breaking into a unit belonging to Fiddler’s Ferry Power Station, a suspected cable thief has been told he is lucky to be alive.

After a bungled attempt to run from police on foot at the site in Cuerdley, noted for its iconic cooling towers, the man was discovered with tools and close to “a big quantity of cable.”

Fiddler’s Ferry, which dominated the skyline between Warrington and Widnes for nearly 50 years, was decommissioned on March 31, 2020.

However, following the break-in, Warrington Police cautioned that anyone illegally entering the site was “literally putting their life in danger” because elements of the power station were still operational, and “one wrong move can have devastating implications.”

“After a short foot chase, a male was caught and later arrested for going equipped to steal and stealing,” a Warrington Police spokesperson said Wednesday night.

“The man was allegedly in possession of tools and cutting equipment. In addition, he was close to a significant amount of cable. While investigations continue, he is currently our guest in detention this evening.”

“We have made it plain on multiple occasions that cable theft and illegally entering the site is exceedingly dangerous, and those who engage in such conduct are actually putting their lives in jeopardy,” the official continued.

“Parts of the power plant are still operational, and one incorrect move could be disastrous.”

“Despite the dangers, officers continue to target recognized hotspots throughout the city, and we want to be clear that criminals are not welcome in our community.”

The coal-fired plant is scheduled for demolition, which is projected to take four years.

The cooling towers will be demolished with explosives, while experts will be required to clear the asbestos-contaminated ground.

Fiddler’s Ferry had a capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) at its peak, which was enough to power nearly two million homes.