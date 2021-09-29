‘It’s 2018 all over again.’ – As Jurgen Klopp’s side inflict Champions League anguish on Porto, Liverpool fans say the same thing.

Liverpool romped to a 5-1 victory over Porto in the Champions League away from home.

Jurgen Klopp’s side leads Group B with six points from a maximum six after defeating AC Milan 3-2 at Anfield.

There was a sense of familiarity to the Reds’ triumph in Portugal on Tuesday evening, with Liverpool winning handily on their previous two journeys to the Estadio do Dragao.

Klopp’s side defeated Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 match in February 2018, with Sadio Mane (3), Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino all scoring.

The next season, the Reds followed up with a 4-1 triumph in the second leg of the quarter-final, securing their place in the competition’s semi-finals.

With this recent success, Liverpool has run wild at Porto’s home for the third time under Klopp’s leadership.

The Reds’ legendary front three scored all five goals, with doubles from Firmino and Salah, as well as a single strike from Mane.

This seemed like a throwback performance from Liverpool, who have given their opponents another another evening to forget.

Liverpool supporters couldn’t help but believe they had seen the same 90 minutes of action before after seeing the Reds’ impressive display on social media.

On October 19, Klopp’s side will travel to Atletico Madrid for a Champions League match.

After that, Diego Simeone’s side will travel to Anfield on November 3 to face Liverpool.