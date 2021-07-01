Items keep missing from Wirral beaches, creating a mystery.

No one knows why personalised items from Wirral seats were taken.

Many of the benches along the promenade in New Brighton are dedicated to the memory of loved ones who have passed away.

They frequently bring comfort to visitors who visit the chairs, and some have gone so far as to add flowers, balloons, and individualized ornaments.

However, many of the goods have gone missing in the previous week, leaving people unhappy and perplexed as to where they have gone.

Kellyanne Dooley, 39, was upset when she discovered her memorial plates for her father, mother, grandfather, and uncle had been removed from a seat earlier this week, according to the ECHO.

“My nan bought the bench because she liked going to New Brighton for fish and chips, and now my family and I use it as a way to sit and remember them all,” she explained.

“It’s like a safe haven for me, and I could sit there for hours.” In lockdown, we’ve learned to fish from the bench above the sea wall.”

Kellyanne claimed the family would decorate the bench with balloons and flowers for special events and birthdays, but she had also purchased four heart-shaped commemorative slates for each of her deceased loved ones and set them on the bench last December.

She was angry when she found out they had been removed earlier this week, and now she simply wants them back.

“I just don’t comprehend who would relocate them,” she explained. They are really personal to us, and I simply want them returned, even if I have to drive to get them.

“I’ve never been told I couldn’t place anything on the bench, and they’ve never bothered me or anyone else I know who sits on the benches, which I do frequently.”

Unfortunately, she is not alone: “This is simply to let you know that Harrison Drive neighborhood benches have now been targeted,” a woman said on Facebook.

“With the exception of one or two benches, all of the benches in the Harrison Drive vicinity have been removed.”

