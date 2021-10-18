Italy’s President describes violent protests after the passage of COVID-19 as “painful” for the country.

President Sergio Mattarella spoke out against the violence that has engulfed Italy in response to the country’s new coronavirus workplace health pass requirement, calling the outburst an attempt to sabotage the country’s economic recovery.

Mattarella praised the country’s patriotic response to the pandemic when it became the first European country to deal with an influx of COVID cases while speaking at the University of Pisa. Italy was the first European country to implement statewide lockdowns, and its citizens have complied with mask-wearing and social isolation initiatives.

That’s why, according to Matarella, seeing violence emerge over vaccine requirements was “sad and surprising,” “not during the dark moments when we feared the country’s collapse, but now, today, when we witness an encouraging economic, social, and cultural rebound.”

As riot police clashed with protesters at the port in the northern city of Trieste, using water cannons to push them back, Mattarella spoke out. The demonstrators, who have previously featured right-wing agitators, were against Italy’s Green Pass requirement.

On Friday, Italy became the first major European economy to compel all workers, from hairdressers to factory workers, to show confirmation of vaccination, a negative test within the last 48 hours, or proof of having recently recovered from COVID-19, in order to enter the workplace. Indoor venues such as restaurants, museums, and theaters, as well as long-distance domestic travel, have already required the pass.

According to the government, the policy is vital to protect worker safety in order for Italy’s economy, which contracted 8.9% last year, to recover. Opponents argue that the mandate infringes on their rights and places undue costs on both workers and companies.

The "explosion" of violence, according to Mattarella, appears to be "aimed at intercepting or getting in the way of the country's recovery," which he attributes to younger generations who have endured years of economic stagnation.

The “explosion” of violence, according to Mattarella, appears to be “aimed at intercepting or getting in the way of the country’s recovery,” which he attributes to younger generations who have endured years of economic stagnation.

