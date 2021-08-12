Italy sets a new temperature record of 48.8°C as a result of a heat wave moving north.

On Wednesday, Italy roasted in scorching temperatures that fueled catastrophic wildfires, while Spain and Portugal braced for the arrival of a severe heatwave that has scorched southern Europe and is now moving west toward the Iberian peninsula.

In recent days, a heatwave brought in by hot air from North Africa has devoured huge portions of the Mediterranean region, causing massive wildfires and killing dozens of people in Italy, Turkey, and Algeria.

For the past week, massive wildfires have scorched Greece’s forests, destroying homes and forcing evacuations.

On Wednesday, Sicily set what could be a new European temperature record, however weather experts stressed that the figure needed to be validated.

The agriculture-meteorological information service of the Sicily area, SIAS, reported a temperature of 48.8°C (119.84°F) at the island’s Syracuse station.

It is the highest temperature recorded in the entire network since its installation in 2002, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

The highest temperature ever recorded on the European continent was 48 degrees Celsius (118.40 degrees Fahrenheit) at Athens in 1977.

However, the temperature in Sicily could not be independently verified, and Italy’s air force meteorological agency stated it had not recorded temperatures near that high on Wednesday, but that its stations are spread out over the country, so variances are to be expected.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said it will investigate the reading, but Randy Cerveny, the agency’s weather records rapporteur, described it as “suspect,” therefore “no immediate determination” was made.

He remarked, “It doesn’t sound very plausible.” “However, we will not disregard it.”

“Extreme weather and climate occurrences are often sensationalized and mischaracterized as ‘records’ before they have been thoroughly researched and properly validated,” said WMO spokeswoman Sylvie Castonguay.

However, the near-record-strength high-pressure system currently centered over the Mediterranean is the type that can bring unprecedented heat someplace, according to Yale Climate Connections meteorologist Jeff Masters.

According to him, North Africa is also flirting with all-time high temperatures.

Spain and Portugal could see what was coming their way, with temperatures on the Iberian peninsula expected to rise starting Thursday.

The prime minister of Portugal has cautioned that the hot weather increases the risk of wildfires, which killed more than 100 people in his nation last year.

The weather service in Spain has issued a forecast. “The summary has come to an end.”