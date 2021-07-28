Italy and Germany are among the ten countries poised to shift from the amber to the green list.

The Department of Transport has promised to conduct a formal review of its guidelines for visitors arriving in the United Kingdom before Sunday.

On August 5, a travel review of the list will be held.

People travelling in the UK from amber list countries, such as the United States, have had to receive two doses of a vaccination in the UK since July 19 to avoid having to self-isolate for 10 days.

Those who have been immunized abroad in the world are exempt from the rules.

However, some new countries and vacation spots may be added to the green list next week.

According to early forecasts from travel experts, they include Italy, Germany, and Poland, according to BirminghamLive.

At the moment, scientists at the Joint Biosecurity Centre are examining 77 countries.

According to the Telegraph, some of these could be added to the green list on August 5.

Robert Boyle, a former BA strategist, has identified the most likely countries.

Romania

Slovenia

Lativa

Lithuania

Slovakia

Poland

Germany

Italy

Austria

Switzerland

It comes as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have introduced a ‘Useful papers’ function on their mobile apps, which allows clients to upload and keep critical travel documents such as abroad nation entry forms and negative Covid-19 test results in one place.

“As a result of Government travel restrictions, there are more documentation for vacationers to be aware of, like as test results and passenger locator forms,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“As we begin to welcome back more customers and expand our portfolio to include flights and vacations to over 40 quarantine-free countries, we want to make the process of traveling with us as seamless as possible,” he said in his statement.