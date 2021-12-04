‘It will cost them significantly more,’ FSG warned Liverpool about Mohamed Salah’s deal.

Liverpool have been told to pay star striker Mohamed Salah whatever he wants as he continues his incredible career at the club.

Salah scored a brace against Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday night, bringing his season total to 19 goals in 19 appearances.

In the case of former Premier League goalie Paddy Kenny, the club should pay him half a million pounds per week because replacing him would be considerably more expensive.

“It’s wonderful news that a settlement is near,” Kenny said. “How much will it cost to replace him?” says the narrator. £150million? £200million? He’s a one-of-a-kind individual.

“Give him a half-million dollars a week if that’s what he wants. Replacing him will cost them far more than that.

“And that’s before you even consider this player who might be brought in.”

“Will he score the same number of goals as he did last year?” Most likely not. Then you have to pay him a ridiculous sum of money.

“Salah is the finest player in the world, so I don’t think it’s a big deal if I give in to his demands.”

“Pay the man what he wants before he goes elsewhere if Liverpool want to win the Premier League and the Champions League.”

Salah has been a key figure in Liverpool’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp, leading the line in both the Premier League title-winning campaign in 2020 and the Champions League triumph a year earlier.