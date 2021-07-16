It Wasn’t A Warplane: A Strange Loud Boom Was Heard Across Much Of Missouri

On Wednesday, a huge boom was heard across most of Missouri, but it wasn’t from a warplane’s sonic boom.

Johnson County Emergency Management questioned locals if they heard “a big explosion” in a Facebook post.

The thunderous noise was apparently captured on film by some home security systems.

There was a “faint buzzing from the south and then a powerful boom that shook my windows and walls,” according to a commenter on the JCEM’s page.

The user went on to say that he went outside to see if anything had hit his house’s roof, but “nothing was there.”

There has been speculation that the noise was caused by an earthquake.

However, no earthquakes have been confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in the Missouri area in the last week.

On Wednesday, a quake was felt in Benton County, around 0.5 miles east of Warsaw. The USGS has yet to confirm the earthquake’s location and severity.

A representative for the Whiteman Air Force Base informed McClatchy News that the noise did not come from any of their jets, in response to concerns about whether the boom was caused by a sonic boom from an aircraft.

The boom, according to Boeing, came from a “F-15 aircraft operating out of St. Louis Lambert Airport.”

The aircraft, which was under contract with the US Air Force, was conducting a test flight for system performance verification, according to a spokeswoman for the US aircraft manufacturer.

This isn’t the first time a loud noise has been associated with a Boeing plane.

Residents of Kirksville reported hearing a big boom in January, which they thought could have been a sonic boom, an earthquake, or an ice quake.

The sonic boom, according to a Boeing spokeswoman, “was likely the result of a standard customer acceptance flight of an F-15 aircraft” being operated by a US government air crew, according to ABC affiliate KTVO.

Boeing was testing a military airplane about the same time a tremendous boom was heard across mid-Missouri, according to NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in 2019.

Boeing said in a statement at the time that the military aircraft testing was done for a client and that it was “mandated by contract.”

The enormous blast, which was heard across counties Boone, Mexico, and Fulton, shook residents’ windows, according to the source.