‘It Was Insane,’ says man reeling in a 13-foot hammerhead shark.

Blake Cochran of North Carolina just caught the catch of a lifetime: a hammerhead shark weighing between 500 and 700 pounds.

Hammerhead sharks are among the most distinctive of all sea species, with flattened, “hammer”-shaped heads, as their name suggests. According to Britannica, hammerhead sharks are “widely dispersed in tropical and temperate marine waters near the coasts and above the continental shelves” and are found “widely spread in tropical and temperate marine waters near the coasts and above the continental shelves.”

Scalloped hammerheads are “the most prevalent large hammerhead species” in the state, according to the North Carolina State University magazine Coastwatch. However, because to heavy overfishing, their population numbers have fallen. The region is also home to smooth, great, and Carolina hammerhead sharks.

While the exact kind of hammerhead collected by Cochran is unknown, one thing is certain: it was a large creature. The shark was 13.5 feet long, according to Charlotte-based television station WSOC-TV.

Cochran, a paramedic by trade, told the news organization that fishing is his main passion. Cochran loves to set up in a kayak approximately 400 yards offshore on his monthly fishing trips with his mates. His catches had always been small until this last fishing expedition.

He described the day he captured the hammerhead by saying, “I knew it was something major.” “The biggest shark I’ve ever caught was around [four]feet, and this one was insane when I hauled it in.” He described it as “almost like catfishing from the beach.” “You’re sitting there waiting for your bait to come out, and all of a sudden that reel starts screaming.” It seemed like I was tethered to an automobile.” After catching the hammerhead shark, which he identified by its dorsal fin, Cochran and his friends brought it up for a short photo. They then returned it to the ocean in a safe manner.

Cochran told WSOC-TV that he was “very heavy.” “It requires two to three individuals,” says the narrator. You wade out to your neck and revive them before releasing them.” The hammerhead was discovered in the waters off North Topsail Beach, and the massive beast drew the attention of observers.

"When we caught that one, a number of people rushed up to us and said, 'Oh my God,'" says the narrator.