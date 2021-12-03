‘It was dreadful,’ Peter Crouch said of the day he eventually put an end to Liverpool’s agonizing goal drought.

The atmosphere around Liverpool FC was as upbeat as it had been in a long time during the summer of 2005.

Despite the Reds’ return to the Champions League, uncertainty prevailed throughout a tense season that began with the sad end of Gerard Houllier’s six-year stint as manager and ended with Michael Owen leaving for Real Madrid for a pittance of £8 million plus Antonio Nunez.

Rafa Benitez’s appointment as new manager was warmly welcomed, especially given his strong track record as manager of Valencia, even if no one knew how well he would adapt to English football and the Premier League.

Despite a topsy-turvy domestic season in which the Reds finished fifth behind Everton, the Spaniard’s inaugural season went down in Anfield legend as a remarkable comeback from three goals down at halftime against AC Milan in Istanbul clinched Liverpool’s fifth European Cup title.

The expectation for further growth in Benitez’s second season was high, with the expectation that, as European champions, Liverpool would now be able to operate at the top end of the transfer market rather than having their finest players taken off as had happened the previous summer.

Liverpool knew they’d have to start the season early because UEFA insisted that, after missing out on automatic qualification for the Champions League, they could only defend their title if they entered the competition in the first qualifying round in mid-July, so there was an expectation that summer business would be completed early.

The drama surrounding captain Steven Gerrard’s future hampered that plan, which saw a whirlwind 24 hours in the first week of July when it was revealed that contract talks had broken down and the Huyton-born midfielder had told the club he wanted to leave, only for him to change his mind and sign a new contract.

Despite Jerzy Dudek’s heroics in Istanbul and the free transfer purchase, Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina arrived from Villarreal for £6.8 million in the same week to replace him. “The summary has come to an end.”