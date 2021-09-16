‘It was completely needless,’ Jurgen Klopp said of the incident that occurred during halftime of Liverpool’s match against AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Liverpool made a half-time substitution that allowed them to come back from a goal down to win the Champions League.

The Reds beat AC Milan 3-2 in their Group B opener at Anfield on Wednesday evening, coming back from a 2-1 deficit at the break.

Klopp’s side took an early lead thanks to an own goal from Fikayo Tomori, but two goals from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz at the end of the first half turned the game around after Mohamed Salah missed a penalty.

Salah made amends shortly after the restart with a goal from distance, before skipper Jordan Henderson slammed home the winner with 21 minutes remaining.

When asked if it was the perfect night because it was the first time fans had seen Champions League football at Anfield in 18 months, Klopp replied, “Nearly 100 percent because it was a brilliant game, very exciting and very entertaining with 10-15 minutes where we lost a little bit of the plot or whatever and were not compact enough any longer.”

“We got a little carried away with our own football and ended up complicating things that we shouldn’t have.

“The midfield’s last line couldn’t fill the gaps any longer. They might be able to get through and score two goals. We were able to adjust at halftime and did so, and then we played really terrific football again, scoring two fantastic goals.”

“I wasn’t irritated at all,” Klopp stated of his emotions during the break. We knew the final five minutes were approaching, so we tried to get the word over, but due to the incredible atmosphere in the stadium, it didn’t work out.

“We dropped the ball at the wrong time, which was completely unnecessary. We started to get a little tangled up.

“Fabinho can pick these balls up when we are organized, but if we are not organized, they simply pass the ball through the space.

“I was looking forward to half-time and was overjoyed when the whistle blew and we were able to solve the problem.

"I wasn't enraged in the least. We had a task to complete. I can't be happy for 30 minutes and then be upset for 15 minutes. We had to double-check."