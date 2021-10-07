‘It was as if the devil seized him,’ said the murder suspect’s father.

In the months preceding up to the death of their baby, a neighbor recounted hearing a couple continually squabbling.

Following the death of six-month-old Robert Ion on February 21, both Mihai-Catalin Gulie and Gabriela Ion were arrested.

They were charged with murder and their trial began at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Gulie has denied murder, but his wife’s accusation has been changed to causing or permitting the death of a child, which she has denied as well.

During the trial, Gulie, 28, and Ion, 35, are each helped by a Romanian interpreter, which is slated to last four weeks.

Alan Wright, who lived next door to the couple in Mersey Road, Widnes, was one of the first witnesses called on the second day of the trial today.

Mr Wright said he could nearly always hear “loud fights” coming from next door when questioned by Nicholas Johnson QC.

He said, ” “It happened virtually every day, sometimes till the wee hours of the morning. The man was responsible for the majority of it, although the woman would occasionally respond forcefully.

“Although I couldn’t comprehend what was being said, the tone and loudness were threatening.

“It started almost immediately after they moved in.”

Deborah Vickers, a community public health nurse who visited the couple’s home on several occasions, said she saw nothing that concerned her – either in terms of the baby or the couple’s relationship.

Robert was born with Down’s syndrome and a variety of medical difficulties, according to prosecutor Mr Johnson, who announced the case yesterday.

Mr Johnson told the jury that Robert had sustained catastrophic injuries three days before his death at the hands of Gulie, who was alone in the house when Ion and their two-year-old daughter went out to a local corner shop.

The jury was told that on the day of the fatal assault, Robert’s father became enraged and shook his son violently, perhaps injuring his head as well.

Internal hemorrhage and overstretching of susceptible areas inside Robert’s brain were caused by the force employed. “The summary has come to an end.”