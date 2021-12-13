‘It was all staged,’ Zac Stacy told cops about the video of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Zac Stacy, a former NFL running back, allegedly told cops that his ex-girlfriend produced a video of him assaulting her in front of their five-month-old baby.

Kristin Evans, Stacy’s ex-girlfriend, accused him of viciously attacking her on November 13. According to TMZ, video of the alleged assault shows him pulling her up and throwing her against a television and a baby walker while she begs him to stop.

On November 18, less than a week after landing at Orlando International Airport from Nashville, he was detained.

According to a video acquired by TMZ, he claims to the cops that the allegations against him are a “case of pure bitterness.”

He said Evans was “angry” because he didn’t want to maintain a physical relationship with her and that she “staged” the assault, while he also said his reaction was “f**ked up.” “I’m not sure what male—how any man could have handled that circumstance,” he remarked. “She faked the whole attack thing,” he informed officers. Throughout the video, he claims Evans is attempting to “extort money” from him and “destroy my entire reputation.” “She elicited a response from me,” he explained.

He said she was aware that he was having mental difficulties at the time of the alleged assault.

“She was aware that I was low, that I was suffering from anxiety and sadness. She knew I was attempting to bridge the gap between myself and my son, and she’s simply angry that she was caught and that I’m not taking care of him the way she expected “In the video, he says. “And now she’s gone all the way.” Evans has filed a restraining order against Stacy since the attack, according to CNN.

Stacy feels “justified” in her actions, she told WOFL-TV, an Orlando television news station, in an interview, and she went public with the alleged attack so that her case would not be neglected.

She told the news station, “There’s nothing someone could do to excuse anything like that.”

According to NBC Sports, Stacy was freed from jail in November after paying $10,000 bail. Evans and her lawyer expressed their dissatisfaction with the result. For aggravated assault, he may face up to 15 years in prison. This is a condensed version of the information.