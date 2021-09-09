‘It Was All About Survival,’ says an ex-Canadian soldier about evacuating people from Afghanistan.

In a story published Thursday on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) website, David Lavery, a former special forces soldier in Canada, recounted removing civilians to safety after the fall of Kabul.

“It’s horrifying and difficult to comprehend. Lavery told the news agency that there was a constant hum, a 24/7 of noise, despair, and panic. “It was just about surviving,” says the narrator.

Lavery is a former member of the Canadian Forces’ Joint Task Force 2, a counter-terrorism squad, and the owner of Raven Rae Consultancy Services, a private security firm in Kabul.

Despite having spent more than two decades working in and around combat zones, Lavery said the Taliban takeover following the withdrawal of military forces from the US and its allies shocked him.

Lavery told the CBC, “It will haunt me because I can see the misery in people’s faces.” “I could hear individuals who knew me yelling from the other side [of the gate], ‘David, don’t leave us!’ However, I was unable to unlock the door.”

According to the CBC, after Kabul fell on August 15, Lavery was the lone Canadian left on the ground at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. According to the CBC, the Canadian embassy had already flown out, and Canadian Forces would not arrive for another four days.

Lavery had a list of more than 1,200 people requesting asylum in Canada, which had been created by campaigners and Afghan war veterans in Canada. The ex-soldier then spent days looking for those individuals in the goal of moving as many as possible out of the country.

Before the Taliban captured Kabul, Lavery and his son Brant had been assisting Afghans in getting to a hotel near Hamid Karzai International Airport. Following the Taliban takeover, Lavery said the hotel was protected by both US and British personnel, but it became too hazardous for him to leave the property without military backing.

As a result, Lavery spent the days after August 15 commuting from the airport to the hotel’s back gate, looking for Canadians and Afghan sympathizers.

During a Zoom interview with the CBC from a hotel in Germany days after being safely flown out of Afghanistan, Lavery remembered the chaotic scene at the airport.

Refugees were led to by Lavery’s crew. This is a condensed version of the information.