‘It seems like I’m on FIFA.’ – Liverpool’s Rio Ferdinand chooses a player as the greatest in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah has been dubbed the finest player in the Premier League by former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand.

Salah grabbed further headlines over the weekend as he was named man of the match in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

In a 2-2 tie at Anfield, the Egyptian scored a superb solo goal and assisted Sadio Mane, but the Reds were forced to settle for a point.

Salah’s total in the Premier League this season is already six, and he has nine in all competitions.

Despite his passion for his old team Man United, Ferdinand has claimed that Salah is now the finest player in the Premier League.

“Right now, he’s the best player in the Premier League.” On his YouTube channel Vibe on Five, Ferdinand remarked, “It’s bunning my chest talking like this about a Liverpool player.”

“[His goal] was like being on FIFA; the chop, I’ve done that on Fifa many times when you pretend to whip it top corner and then chop it back. Playground abilities

“Salah is scoring goals that are assisting Liverpool in winning the Premier League and Champions League,” Ferdinand continued.

Following a half-time chat from Jurgen Klopp, Ferdinand went on to compliment Liverpool’s second-half comeback against Man City, describing them as a “different beast.”

“What I appreciate about Liverpool is that they started badly, reacted at halftime, and came out a different animal,” Ferdinand added.

“In the first half, Liverpool couldn’t get through, and City could have scored two or three goals.

“I believe City will be upset if they do not win, and Liverpool will be satisfied with a draw.”