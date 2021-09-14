‘It makes logic,’ says Simon Jordan of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah contract.

Simon Jordan, a well-known analyst, has stated why Liverpool should grant Mohamed Salah a new contract with a pay raise.

The Reds have been in talks with the 29-year-old since the summer, but have failed to reach an agreement on new terms.

Salah’s current contract runs through the summer of 2023, and the Reds are hoping to extend it so that he does not enter the final year of his contract.

Throughout the summer, Liverpool prioritized contract extensions, with Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and Jordan Henderson signing new deals.

Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, his 128th in a Liverpool shirt.

Jordan, the former chairman of Crystal Palace, believes that Liverpool should offer Salah a raise as part of a new contract.

Jordan told Talksport, “It makes sense to give him a significant wage raise.”

“You look at the Salah issue and say, okay, how much is he worth to Liverpool, how much would it cost to replace him, and if you have to replace Mohamed Salah because you don’t want to give him a pay rise, you have to bring in a player who costs a hundred million pounds.

“What is a player’s wage going to be if you bring in a 100 million pound player? His salary will be £600,000 each week, plus you’ll have the £100 million set-up.

“It makes commercial sense to entertain these absurd numbers in this awful banana republic economy that football resides in.

“They’ll probably maintain some ground between what he wants and what they’re willing to offer, and that’s a negotiation.

“I believe so [Salah getting the deal he wants], because where is the bargaining? What is Liverpool’s chance? They don’t have to do it now because he only has two years remaining, but if they don’t do it now, the media pressure will mount.

“The PSGs will come in and say ‘we’ll take him off your hands’ for X amount of money, and the Spanish clubs that don’t spend any money will get Javier Tebas, the league president, to criticize everyone else.”

“The summary comes to an end.”