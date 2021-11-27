‘It Just Happened So Fast,’ says the owner of a dog attacked by a red-tailed hawk in his front yard.

A dramatic video was caught of a red-tailed hawk attacking Lola, a 12-week-old chihuahua.

Lola is strolling around her front yard in Missouri City, Texas, when the hawk swooped down and attempted to snare her, according to KHOU-TV.

But Lola, who is only four pounds, bolted for the bushes closer to home.

According to KHOU, the dog’s owner Kathryn Garver was only a few feet away at the time of the attack and instantly noticed what was happening.

“It wasn’t until it was directly on top of her that I noticed it. That’s how quickly it all happened “Garver explained. “There was nothing I could have done to stop it because I didn’t see it until it was too late—she would’ve already left.” Y’ALL. THIS IS THE VIDEO. A red-tailed hawk tries to catch this small 4 pound Chihuahua. Lola, a 12-week-old puppy, is doing fine. On @KHOU at 10, we speak with the puppy’s mother. pic.twitter.com/id4gQOSbTN November 27, 2021 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) She continued, ” “It felt like he was right there with me, and everything happened so quickly. It all happened so quickly, and I honestly believed he had her.” Garver saw the hawk was still waiting in a tree in her yard after the incident.

Garver’s other chihuahua, 14-year-old Cassie, was killed by a neighbor’s dog just a year ago.

“She was barking at their fence, and the other dog reached in from the hole they had dug, seized her, and mauled her to death,” Garver remembered.

Small dogs have been known to be targeted by hawks and other birds of prey on occasion.

Even though hawk assaults are rare, the Wildlife Center of Texas reminded KHOU that owners should not leave their pets outside unsupervised.

“There’s a chance the hawk snatched the dog and did some damage, potentially even killing the dog, but this is a very rare occurrence for hawks,” said Brooke Yahney, a Wildlife Center of Texas representative.

Maintaining a neat yard, eliminating bird feeders, and having a pest-control system that minimizes the number of birds of prey are just a few ways pet owners can safeguard their furry friends from birds of prey. This is a condensed version of the information.