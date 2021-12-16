It isn’t Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, or Morrisons that has been awarded the UK’s cleanest supermarket.

It’s not Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, or Morrisons that have been named the UK’s most hygienic grocery chain.

Property Inspect used data from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to conduct a hygiene rating analysis, and one store stood out above the rest.

According to the Mirror, Aldi has the highest hygienic rating of any supermarket.

People want B&M’s £5 ‘cute’ hamper for Christmas Eve.

The Co-op has been voted the least hygienic grocery chain in the UK, with 45 stores needing to be improved.

The survey also determined what percentage of each supermarket’s outlets achieved a perfect score of five in their most recent FSA inspection.

Aldi has a five-star rating in 99.73 percent of its 744 locations, followed by Waitrose at 98.24 percent and M&S at 96.72 percent.

88.64 percent of Co-op stores and 89.62 percent of Asda supermarkets, on the other hand, received a five.

Iceland, Lidl, Tesco, and Morrisons came in fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

“Customer and colleague safety remains the number one priority in all of our stores across the UK, and we take pride in meeting the highest standards,” said Richard Thornton, Aldi UK communications director.

“The exceptional work of our store staff in ensuring that all Aldi shops are clean, safe, and welcoming for the millions of customers who shop at Aldi has earned us the best rating in this latest examination of the Food Standards Agency hygiene system.”

“More can be done to safeguard the safety of their clients across the UK,” Property Inspect business director Warrick Swift said.

“This is a problem to which all grocery stores should pay special attention because buyers will vote with their feet.”

“With more consumers than ever evaluating the sanitary quality of the stores they choose to buy from, cleaning process sophistication has never been more important.”

Co-op was contacted by Mirror Online for comment.