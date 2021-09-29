It isn’t Tesco, Aldi, or Asda that has been crowned Supermarket of the Year for 2021.

At this year’s Retail Industry Awards 2021, Morrisons was crowned “Supermarket Of The Year.”

The judging panel applauded the company for a number of factors, including its solid financial results and the new ‘Morrisons on Amazon’ service, which was launched in 50 locations this year.

Morrisons’ commitment to initiatives such as its contract to supply Amazon Fresh outlets, as well as its Market Kitchen model, which allows consumers to enjoy their breakfast, lunch, or supper meal freshly made-to-order by a chef while shopping for groceries, was also recognized by the panel.

“It did a lot of inventive stuff around the epidemic, like food boxes and telephone ordering for vulnerable people,” the judging panel remarked.

“It moved on with store openings and its Market Kitchen program, which is a fantastic foodservice concept that can be utilized to increase foot traffic to its stores.

“Everyone should be commended for their efforts throughout the year, but Morrisons stood out for me.”

“On behalf of our Executive team, I wanted to say congratulations, and more significantly, a massive thank you to every single one of our 106,246 foodmakers and shopkeepers,” Claire Grainger, group people director, added.

“This award recognizes their extraordinary contributions during a very exceptional and difficult era for the entire country and our company.

“We are tremendously proud of all they accomplish on a daily basis for all of our customers.”