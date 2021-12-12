It isn’t Home Alone or Elf that has been named the best family Christmas film of all time.

There will be lots of Christmas flicks hitting our screens throughout the holidays, and everyone has their favorites.

There’s nothing quite like curling up under a blanket with the fairy lights flashing and a holiday movie on the TV for a night in.

Finest Christmas events in and around Liverpool in 2021According to new study, the best family Christmas film of all time has been discovered, and the number one slot may surprise you.

Home Alone and The Muppet Christmas Carol, both from the 1990s, are among the top ten. Elf, The Polar Express, and Arthur Christmas are among the entries from the 2000s.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, a 1993 hit, sits at the top of the list. With its frightening, scary Halloween backdrop contrasted with the warmth and joyous spirit of Christmas, the Tim Burton animation might not seem the most apparent option. However, according to PoundToy’s research, it came out on top.

To determine the top family Christmas movies of all time, PoundToy looked at metrics including IMDb audience ratings and box office receipts. PoundToy also looked at search data to find the top popular Christmas films in the UK and throughout the world. The entire study may be found here.

The 1947 version of Miracle on 34th Street, which follows Kris Kringle, who plays Santa at a New York department shop, came in second.

Home Alone, in which eight-year-old Kevin McCallister develops a festive plot to prevent two bungling burglars attempting to break into his house when he is unintentionally left at home over the holidays, took third place.

The top ten finest Christmas movies for families of all time

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a children’s book written by Tim Burton.

34th Street Miracle

Alone at Home

A Tale of Christmas

Elf

A Christmas Carol with the Muppets

The Polar Express is a train that travels through the Arctic

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (The Chronicles of Narnia)

Santa Claus is a fictional character.

Arthur Christmas is a fictional character.