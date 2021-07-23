It is unjust to remove Liverpool’s World Heritage title, but the city will thrive nonetheless.

The city center and waterfront of Liverpool, which has been designated as a world historic site for the previous 17 years, has been delisted by Unesco.

The decision follows a long-running dispute between the United Nations and Liverpool City Council about planned development around the property.

The issue in having a Unesco world heritage site in a huge city like Liverpool is balancing the legacy of the past with the requirements of the future. Liverpool believes that maintaining its remarkable cultural history must be balanced against the need for investment in an area facing some of the UK’s – and Europe’s – most serious economic and social issues.

READ MORE: Liverpool is no longer a UNESCO World Heritage Site

I’ve been documenting the city’s collapse and revival for the past 40 years.

Unesco’s evidence, in my opinion, was dubious, and its assessment of the city was skewed.

Liverpool has been unfairly treated in comparison to other world heritage cities, and its distinctive urban development history has gone unnoticed. It has been treated more like a museum or a monument than a thriving city.

How Liverpool was included to the list

After much lobbying by the UK government and Liverpool City Council, Unesco designated the Liverpool Mercantile Maritime City as a world historic site in 2004. The renowned Pier Head and the Albert Dock seafront were among the 380 protected objects in this area.

Recognizing Liverpool’s historical contribution to the worldwide mercantile system in the 18th and 19th centuries was crucial to preserving the city’s maritime legacy. It was also about acknowledging the city’s major role in the transatlantic slave trade.

In the 1990s and 2000s, much of the site was regenerated. The docks, however, had been abandoned and deteriorated for about 50 years for several kilometers north of the Pier Head.

Since 2012, Unesco’s main concern has been the speculative rebuilding of the north coast. Liverpool Waters is a large-scale project that will change the northern docks with a combination of business buildings, apartment flats, hotels, and retail areas. The initial proposal was deemed too high-density, with too many towering buildings, posing a threat to the site’s exceptional universal significance, as defined by Unesco.

According to Unesco, it was not done consistently. “The summary has come to an end.”